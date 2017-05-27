COLOMBO May 27 The number of people known to
have been killed in floods and landslides in Sri Lanka rose to
113, officials said on Saturday, as the country appealed for
international assistance.
The state-run disaster management centre said 91 people were
still missing after the worst torrential rains since 2003.
The Foreign Ministry said that in coordination with the
Disaster Management Ministry, an appeal had been made to the
United Nations and neighbouring countries to provide assistance
"especially in the areas of search and rescue operations".
India is sending three Navy ships with supplies and other
aid, the first of which arrived in Colombo on Saturday night.
Officials said deaths were reported from the western coastal
district of Kalutara, the central southern district of Ratnapura
and the southern district of Matara.
Sri Lankan military and rescue teams have used boats and
helicopters, but officials said access to some areas was very
difficult.
The early rainy season downpours have forced many families
from their homes and affected over 270,000 people across the
nation.
Police spokesman Priyantha Jayakody said multiple landslides
were reported in Kalutara, Ratnapura and Matara.
Military spokesman Roshan Senevirathne said more than 2,000
military personnel had been deployed to help the police and
civilian agencies.
The wettest time of the year in Sri Lanka's south is usually
from May to September.
The island nation also gets heavy rains in the North West
monsoonal season from November to February.
Sri Lankan meteorology officials said Thursday's rains were
the worst since 2003 and they expected more in the coming days.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Andrew
Bolton)