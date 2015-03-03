COLOMBO, March 3 Sri Lanka is waiting for an opportune moment to launch a sovereign bond of up to $1.5 billion this year, possibly with a longer tenure to roll over its debts, Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran told Reuters on Tuesday.

Speculation over an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve and Greece possibly exiting the euro zone have been weighing on emerging markets' bond pricing at the moment, Mahendran said.

"So we want to wait for an opportune moment. When that volatility decreases then we will be able to get the best possible rate for our borrowing," he said.

"I will definitely go for a longer tenure, may be even a 20-year or 30-year is something to look for. We don't want to increase the interest rate burden of the country." (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)