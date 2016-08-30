COLOMBO Aug 30 Sri Lanka's private sector credit growth, which was more than 28 percent in July, is expected to decelerate to 18 percent by the end of 2016 due to the central bank's tightening measures, Central Bank Governor Indrajith Coomaraswamy said on Tuesday.

He also said growth could be closer to 5.5 percent this year if the exsiting macroeconomic background holds.

The $82 billion economy grew at 4.8 percent last year and private sector credit growth is hovering around four year high, data released by the central bank showed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Louise Ireland)