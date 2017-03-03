Russia c.bank says aims to ensure inflation expectations keep falling
MOSCOW, June 16 The task of Russia's central bank is to make sure that inflation expectations keep falling in the economy, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.
COLOMBO, March 3 The worst drought to hit Sir Lanka in 40 years may cost the government up to 40 billion rupees ($264.7 million), but shoud not worsen the fiscal deficit, Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake said on Friday.
Sri Lanka has already decided to import its staple food -- rice -- after local rice farmers were forced to abandon cultivation due to severe water shortages.
In a investor note on Thursday, Moody's said weaker economic activity due to drought would weigh on government revenues and forecast the fiscal deficit to rise to 5.2 percent of GDP from and estimated 4.6 percent, "if the negative credit effect of the drought worsens or is not offset by other fiscal measures".
But Karunanayake said this was not the case.
"We have drafted the budget factoring in those uncertainties. We prepared this year’s budget with stable policies and we added some percentage for these types of incidents," he told reporters.
"Drought may cost 30 to 40 billion rupees. There are revenue increases taking place. The budget deficit doesn’t need to swell up just because of one abnormal condition," he said
He also said 2017 economic growth is expected at 6 percent despite the drought.
Achieving the 4.6 percent deficit target this year is one of the main goals under a $1.5 billion International Monetary Fund loan. Karunanayake said the government has not considering for a waiver on the deficit target because of the drought.
Sri Lanka's consumer price inflation hit a record high of in February pushed up also by the impact of a lingering drought.
Currency dealers say drought has raised imports in the absence of local food production while reduced exports of agricultural commodities have resulted in a decline of dollar earnings, putting pressure on the rupee.. ($1 = 151.1000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)
LONDON, June 16 The yen slumped to two-week lows against the dollar on Friday after the Bank of Japan kept interest rates steady and signalled it was in no hurry to follow the Federal Reserve's example in tightening its ultra-loose monetary policy.
MOSCOW, June 16 The Russian central bank cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points on Friday, pledging more monetary policy easing this year amid a better economic outlook.