COLOMBO, March 16 Sri Lanka's economy grew at 6.4 percent in the fourth quarter of last year down from a 7.7 percent expansion in the previous three months, the government statistics office said on Monday.

The industrial sector expanded by 8.5 percent year-on-year and the services sector by 6.7 percent compared to a year ago. The agricultural sector contracted by 3.3 percent, according to data released by the statistics office.

Annual economic growth picked up to 7.4 percent last year, slightly higher than 7.2 percent in 2013, but below the central bank's estimate of 7.8 percent. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)