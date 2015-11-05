(Adds details)

By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal

COLOMBO Nov 5 Sri Lanka is to minimise tax holidays and levy more on rich people through direct taxes, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Thursday, reforms likely to win the praise of the International Monetary Fund.

The IMF had long asked Sri Lanka to boost revenues by reducing unnecessary tax holidays, especially since the end of a costly 30-year civil war in 2009.

Wickremesinghe, delivering the island nation's medium-term economic policy in parliament, said the ratio of tax revenue-to-gross domestic product (GDP) fell to 10 percent last year from 19 percent in 2003.

"Those who have higher income have been paying lower taxes .... At the moment 80 percent of tax revenue is from indirect taxes and 20 percent is from direct taxes. This will be changed to 60 percent from indirect taxes and 40 percent from direct taxes," Wickremesinghe told parliament.

He said old ways had to change as there was now no risk of war, while low interest rates, a realistic exchange rate and low energy costs prevailed.

"Tax concessions were granted in those days because of the war. Now the war is finished and there is no growth because of tax concessions. So tax concessions, holidays will be minimised."

He also said strategic public enterprises, whose losses have burdened the budget, would be managed through a new state holding corporation. Some non-strategic enterprises, including Lanka Hospitals Corporation Plc, will be divested through the stock exchange.

Wickremesinghe suspended some one-off and retrospective taxes announced in this year's budget. He also announced housing schemes aimed at lower- and middle-income families.

The government would bring in a new exchange rate act while relieving the central bank of the responsibility of managing the exchange rate. A new investment act and public enterprise act also would be introduced, he said.

The policy framework announcement came two weeks before the 2016 budget.

Sri Lanka will target a budget deficit of 3.5 percent of gross domestic product by 2020, he said.

The budget deficit is expected to reach 6.5 to 6.8 percent of GDP this year, up from an original target of 4.4 percent, the finance minister said last month.

Sasha Riser-Kositsky of Eurasia Associate for South Asia said the 2016 fiscal deficit would remain high given the coalition government was unlikely to make some unpopular decisions.

"Barring bold but unpopular steps to substantially cut public expenditure and increase revenue, (it is) highly unlikely," he said in a statement this week. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Robert Birsel)