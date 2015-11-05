(Adds details)
By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO Nov 5 Sri Lanka is to minimise tax
holidays and levy more on rich people through direct taxes,
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Thursday, reforms
likely to win the praise of the International Monetary Fund.
The IMF had long asked Sri Lanka to boost revenues by
reducing unnecessary tax holidays, especially since the end of a
costly 30-year civil war in 2009.
Wickremesinghe, delivering the island nation's medium-term
economic policy in parliament, said the ratio of tax
revenue-to-gross domestic product (GDP) fell to 10 percent last
year from 19 percent in 2003.
"Those who have higher income have been paying lower taxes
.... At the moment 80 percent of tax revenue is from indirect
taxes and 20 percent is from direct taxes. This will be changed
to 60 percent from indirect taxes and 40 percent from direct
taxes," Wickremesinghe told parliament.
He said old ways had to change as there was now no risk of
war, while low interest rates, a realistic exchange rate and low
energy costs prevailed.
"Tax concessions were granted in those days because of the
war. Now the war is finished and there is no growth because of
tax concessions. So tax concessions, holidays will be
minimised."
He also said strategic public enterprises, whose losses have
burdened the budget, would be managed through a new state
holding corporation. Some non-strategic enterprises, including
Lanka Hospitals Corporation Plc, will be divested
through the stock exchange.
Wickremesinghe suspended some one-off and retrospective
taxes announced in this year's budget. He also announced housing
schemes aimed at lower- and middle-income families.
The government would bring in a new exchange rate act while
relieving the central bank of the responsibility of managing the
exchange rate. A new investment act and public enterprise act
also would be introduced, he said.
The policy framework announcement came two weeks before the
2016 budget.
Sri Lanka will target a budget deficit of 3.5 percent of
gross domestic product by 2020, he said.
The budget deficit is expected to reach 6.5 to 6.8 percent
of GDP this year, up from an original target of 4.4 percent, the
finance minister said last month.
Sasha Riser-Kositsky of Eurasia Associate for South Asia
said the 2016 fiscal deficit would remain high given the
coalition government was unlikely to make some unpopular
decisions.
"Barring bold but unpopular steps to substantially cut
public expenditure and increase revenue, (it is) highly
unlikely," he said in a statement this week.
