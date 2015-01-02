BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
COLOMBO Jan 2 Sri Lanka's economy will grow annually at 8 percent between 2015 and 2020 after achieving estimated growth of 7.8 percent in 2014, the central bank said on Friday.
"Our target is achieving 8 percent economic growth this year. We expect inflation to remain between 2-4 percent this year. We would also be comfortable even at 3-5 percent," Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told a forum announcing the economic outlook for this year. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal;Editing by Michael Perry)
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.