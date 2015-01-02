COLOMBO Jan 2 Sri Lanka's economy will grow annually at 8 percent between 2015 and 2020 after achieving estimated growth of 7.8 percent in 2014, the central bank said on Friday.

"Our target is achieving 8 percent economic growth this year. We expect inflation to remain between 2-4 percent this year. We would also be comfortable even at 3-5 percent," Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told a forum announcing the economic outlook for this year. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal;Editing by Michael Perry)