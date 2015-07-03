COLOMBO, July 3 Sri Lanka's central bank is
likely to keep key monetary policy rates steady until Aug. 17
parliamentary polls, but there could be a significant cut later
if a stable government is elected, Governor Arjuna Mahendran
told Reuters.
"Until the elections, the rates are likely to be at the
current level," Mahendran said, speaking after a news
conference. "But there could be a significant rate cut after the
election, if there is a stable government."
Sri Lanka's central bank kept key policy rates steady at
record lows on Monday for a second straight month, as expected.
It left unchanged the standing deposit facility rate (SDFR)
and the standing lending facility rate (SLFR), at 6.00 percent
and 7.50 percent, respectively. The commercial banks' statutory
reserve ratio was unchanged at 6.00 percent.
The central bank in April surprised markets with a 50 basis
point cut to boost economic growth. Until April, rates had been
steady for 14 months.
