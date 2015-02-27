COLOMBO Feb 27 Sri Lanka's central bank said on
Friday it had scrapped a lower repo penalty rate of 5 percent
from March 2, five months after it adopted the measure to boost
credit growth.
"The 5 per cent special standing deposit facility rate ...
is withdrawn with effect from March 2," the central bank told
the country's commercial banks in a directive.
The standing deposit facility (repo) rate and the standing
lending facility (reverse repo) rate would remain at 6.50
percent, and 8.00 percent, respectively, it added.
The central bank on Tuesday left the key policy rates
unchanged for a 13th straight month. In September, while holding
the key policy rates unchanged, the central bank levied a 5
percent repo penalty rate on banks that use the standing deposit
facility more than three times a month.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)