COLOMBO, July 28 Sri Lanka's central bank raised
its key monetary policy rates by 50 basis points on Thursday in
a surprise move to curb stubbornly high credit growth that is
adding to worries about inflationary pressures.
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka raised the standing deposit
facility (SDF) rate and the standing lending facility rate
(SLFR) to 7.00 percent and 8.50 percent, respectively. It has
tightened the policy twice since December. (bit.ly/2asWqdT)
Twelve out of 13 economists had expected the central bank to
leave its policy settings unchanged for a fifth straight month.
