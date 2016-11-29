(Repeats item filed earlier to more subscribers)
COLOMBO Nov 29 Sri Lanka's central bank kept
its benchmark interest rates unchanged on Tuesday for a fourth
straight month, as expected, saying its policy settings remained
appropriate as high credit growth shows signs of moderating.
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka left the standing deposit
facility rate (SDFR) and the standing lending facility rate
(SLFR) at 7.00 percent and 8.50 percent, respectively.
It has tightened monetary policy three times since December.
(bit.ly/2fZ3D6f)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Kim
Coghill)