COLOMBO Nov 29 Sri Lanka's central bank kept its benchmark interest rates unchanged on Tuesday for a fourth straight month, as expected, saying its policy settings remained appropriate as high credit growth shows signs of moderating.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka left the standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) and the standing lending facility rate (SLFR) at 7.00 percent and 8.50 percent, respectively.

