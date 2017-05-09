(Repeats for technical reasons. No change to text)

COLOMBO May 9 Sri Lanka's central bank kept its benchmark interest rates steady on Tuesday, as expected, after tightening them in March, and said current monetary policy is appropriate.

The central bank kept the standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) at a four-year peak of 7.25 percent and standing lending facility rate (SLFR) at 8.75 percent, its highest since July 2013. (bit.ly/2qURapN)

The central bank raised both key rates in the last monetary policy meeting in March to contain inflation.

A Reuters poll last week showed economists mostly expected the central bank to keep both rates unchanged. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo and Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)