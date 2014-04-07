UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COLOMBO, April 7 Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka gained 17.5 percent year-on-year in March, government data showed on Monday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for the 59th straight month since the near-three-decade civil war ended in May 2009. Total arrivals hit record highs in 2013, while revenue from the island nation's leisure sector also hit a record. The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka: 2014 2013 Change (in %) March 133,048 113,208 17.5 Jan-March 421,501 337,719 24.8 Arrivals in the past two years: 2013 2012 Change (in %) Jan-Dec 1,274,593* 1,005,605 26.7 * Record high tourist arrivals Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln) 2014 2013 Change (in %) January 161.2 122.0 32.2 Annual tourism earnings: 2013 2012 Change (in %) Jan-Dec 1,402.1* 1,038.7 35.0 * Record high tourism revenue Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $67 billion economy, with the garment and tea industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting for the rest. ($1 = 130.650 rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources