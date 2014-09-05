COLOMBO, Sept 5 Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka rose 13.8 percent year-on-year in August, government data showed on Friday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for the 64th straight month since a nearly-three-decade civil war ended in May 2009. Total arrivals hit a record high in 2013, while revenue from the island nation's leisure sector also hit a peak. The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka: 2014 2013 Change (in %) August 140,319 123,269 13.8 Jan-August 1,001,643 813,858 23.1 Arrivals in the past two years: 2013 2012 Change (in %) Jan-Dec 1,274,593* 1,005,605 26.7 * Record high tourist arrivals Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln) 2014 2013 Change (in %) Jan-June 1,050.9 785.4 33.8 Annual tourism earnings: 2013 2012 Change (in %) Jan-Dec 1,402.1* 1,038.7 35.0 * Record high tourism revenue Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $67 billion economy, with the garment and tea industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting for the rest. ($1 = 130.1800 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Robert Birsel)