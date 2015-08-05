COLOMBO, Aug 5 Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka jumped 31.2 percent year on year in July, government data showed on Wednesday, with the number of foreign visitors increasing for the 75th straight month since the near three-decade civil war ended in 2009. Monthly arrivals exceeded 100,000 for the 14th consecutive month in July, while the number of foreign visitors rose by 16.8 percent in the first seven months of the year. Total arrivals hit a record high in 2014, while revenue from the South Asian island nation's leisure sector also peaked last year. The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka: 2015 2014 Change (in %) July 175,804 133,971 31.2 Jan-July 1,005,855 861,324 16.8 Arrivals in the last two years: 2014 2013 Change (in %) Jan-Dec 1,527,153 1,274,593 19.8 Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln) 2015 2014 Change (in %) June 183.8 164.2 11.9 Jan-June 1,321.4 1,157.9 14.1 Full year revenue 2014 2013 Change (in %) Jan-Dec 2,206.4 1,715.5 28.6 Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $78.6 billion economy, with the garment and tea industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting for the rest. ($1 = 133.50 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)