COLOMBO, Aug 4 Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka jumped 25.2 percent year-on-year in July, government data showed on Monday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for the 63rd straight month since the near-three-decade civil war ended in May 2009. Total arrivals hit a record high in 2013, while revenue from the island nation's leisure sector also hit a peak. The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka: 2014 2013 Change (in %) July 133,971 107,016 25.2 Jan-July 861,324 690,589 24.7 Arrivals in the past two years: 2013 2012 Change (in %) Jan-Dec 1,274,593* 1,005,605 26.7 * Record high tourist arrivals Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln) 2014 2013 Change (in %) Jan-June 1,050.9 785.4 33.8 Annual tourism earnings: 2013 2012 Change (in %) Jan-Dec 1,402.1* 1,038.7 35.0 * Record high tourism revenue Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $67 billion economy, with the garment and tea industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting for the rest. ($1 = 130.30 rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)