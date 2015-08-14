* Pro-China ex-president's comeback bid struggles
* Ruling coalition embraces non-alignment
* Stalled Chinese investments expected to move ahead -
FinMin
* Beijing's strategic gaze shifts to "Plan B" Maldives
By Douglas Busvine and Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, Aug 14 Work on a landmark
Chinese-backed waterfront development in Colombo could resume
after next Monday's general election in Sri Lanka, even if
Beijing's preferred candidate for prime minister, ex-President
Mahinda Rajapaksa, is defeated.
Eight months after losing power, the 69-year-old strongman
is mounting a comeback bid. But his campaign - dogged by
allegations of corruption and abuse of power that he denies - is
flagging.
The reformist alliance that rallied to elect President
Maithripala Sirisena in January remains intact. Pundits say it
should secure a majority and can call on the backing of smaller
parties if needed.
Although avowedly pro-Western in his outlook, Prime Minister
Ranil Wickremesinghe is not about to slam the door on China.
Beijing has already pumped billions of dollars into Sri Lanka to
build a staging post on its "Maritime Silk Route" to the
oil-rich Middle East and on to Europe, its largest export
market.
"We want to be a non-aligned investment attraction," Finance
Minister Ravi Karunanayake told Reuters in an interview.
Asked what that meant, he joked: "Taking from everybody."
Talks are under way to amend the terms of the $1.4 billion
'port city' project in Colombo. Work on it was halted soon after
Sirisena took power as his government investigated whether the
Rajapaksa-era deal broke rules and involved corrupt payments.
A compromise that rules out direct Chinese land ownership
for the real estate development could help forge an
understanding on other projects put on hold this year, he said.
Currently, the port city remains a pile of boulders strewn
along the fenced-off shoreline by Colombo's commercial seaport.
But cranes are still working on the Shangri-La hotel, part
of Hong Kong-listed Shangri-La Asia Ltd, just along
the coastal strip. Construction of the Chinese-funded Lotus
Tower, destined to be South Asia's tallest building, continues.
DUAL USE
Locals joke the tower would be the ideal vantage point to
mount a surveillance operation from the commercial capital of a
nation that, the West had feared, was sliding inexorably into
Beijing's arms.
While China denies building a listening post, one Western
diplomat said that some Chinese-built infrastructure in Sri
Lanka has been designed for 'dual use' - meaning it could serve
both military and civilian purposes.
That includes Colombo's commercial seaport, where two
Chinese nuclear submarines and a warship have docked, alarming
Sri Lanka's big neighbour India.
Wary of Sri Lanka slipping from its grasp, Beijing now wants
to strengthen its hold over the Maldives, an Indian Ocean atoll
whose troubled politics belies its tourist appeal.
"Plan B is the Maldives," the Western diplomat said. "They
understand that Mahinda Rajapaksa is probably not coming back
and they won't have this kind of super-exclusivity in Sri
Lanka."
China's strategy of building a "string of pearls" along its
vital Indian Ocean shipping route has also caused anxiety in New
Delhi that India - with a population soon to overtake China's
but an economy only a fifth the size - is being encircled.
UNEASY COHABITATION
Tensions between Sirisena and Rajapaksa - who despite their
rivalry belong to the same political party - could block the
ex-president's path to the prime minister's office even if he
does triumph in the election.
And, in the unlikely event that Rajapaksa does lead the next
government, an uneasy cohabitation between the two would rule
out a return to Chinese tutelage, said former Indian diplomat
Sukh Deo Muni.
"It cannot be business as usual for the Chinese," said Muni,
now a distinguished fellow at the Institute for Defence Studies
& Analyses in New Delhi. "If this competition continues you
would have two centres of power in Sri Lanka's foreign policy."
President Barack Obama's rebalancing of U.S. foreign policy
towards Asia faces an existential challenge from China's
regional ambitions, and Washington cannot compete with Beijing
on investment funds.
"For Washington, any scenario with Rajapaksa back in power -
even merely as an MP - is undesirable," said Michael Kugelman, a
senior program associate at the Wilson Center in Washington.
China has, for its part, found dealing with post-Rajapaksa
Sri Lanka to be less of a challenge than first feared.
"They haven't completely clamped down on China's influence
in Sri Lanka, in particular in terms of economic investment,"
said Han Hua, an India expert with the School of International
Studies at Peking University.
"China will certainly take a lesson away from the Sri Lanka
election, including how to ensure that China's investment and
economic cooperation projects are not subject to political
influence," she added.
(Additional reporting by Megha Rajagopalan in Beijing; Writing
by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)