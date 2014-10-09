By Shihar Aneez
| COLOMBO
COLOMBO Oct 9 Sri Lankan President Mahinda
Rajapaksa could hold a snap election in January, nearly two
years before he has to, a close ally said, amid signs his
popularity is fading among people who criticise his party for
abusing power.
Rajapaksa, 68, came to power in 2005 and retained the
presidency in 2010 on a wave of popularity after the military
defeated Tamil Tiger separatists in 2009, ending a 26-year-old
civil war.
Now seeking a third term, he has been tainted by accusations
of nepotism, although he has responded by saying that any
relatives in parliament are there because people elected them
and not because he chose them.
No rival with realistic chances of defeating Rajapaksa has
emerged, although the president is unlikely to take winning a
third six-year term for granted.
A close ally of Rajapaksa, who spoke on condition of
anonymity, told Reuters that the president was considering
holding the vote on Jan. 9.
His second term ends in November 2016, but he can call for
an early election after Nov. 19 this year, according to the
constitution.
Cabinet spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella also hinted at an
early poll.
"The president has arrived at a decision that, following the
completion of four years, he will exercise his constitutional
right," he said. "...Therefore an election can be held. If that
happens, the election will most probably be in January."
The 2009 victory over the Tamil Tigers helped the president
secure more than two thirds of parliamentary seats, enabling him
to change the constitution that had limited leaders to two terms
in office.
The euphoria has long faded, however, and, although the
ruling United People's Freedom Alliance (UPFA) party won a local
election in the southeastern province of Uva last month, it was
with 21 percent less support than in 2009.
The president re-appointed his nephew, Shasheendra, as chief
minister of Uva.
His younger brother, Gotabaya, is defence secretary, and
another younger brother, Basil, is economic development
minister. Elder brother Chamal is parliamentary speaker and the
president's son, Namal, is a parliamentarian.
POPULARITY FADES
Political analysts said sooner would be better than later
for Rajapaksa, amid growing support for political opponents, led
by the main opposition United National Party.
"Rajapaksa's popularity is continuing to fade as the
government's 2009 victory over the Tamil Tigers slips further
into the past," said Sasha Riser-Kositsky of the Eurasia group.
"He stands the best chance of winning a third term, albeit
by a slimmer margin than his 58 percent of popular vote in 2010,
if an election is held earlier rather than later."
Several recent policy decisions point to an early poll.
Shortly before the Uva vote, Rajapaksa cut electricity and
fuel prices, a move popular with residents of rural areas, who
make up about 70 percent of the population and form the
president's main support base.
The government also brought forward its presentation of the
2015 budget and expects to complete it by Nov. 20, giving
Rajapaksa more time to campaign should he opt for January polls.
An early elections could jeopardise Pope Francis's planned
visit to Sri Lanka from Jan. 13-15, because the Vatican may be
reluctant to be there so close to an election.
Rajapaksa, a Buddhist, visited the Vatican last week,
leading to speculation that he was speaking about polls.
Some top lawyers argue that the Rajapaksa is still barred
from a third term by clauses in the constitution. However, his
allies say the constitution does not stop him from contesting.
As well as charges of nepotism and abuse of power, people
have begun to complain about the rising cost of living, even as
inflation and interest rates remain historically low.
Sri Lanka has also come under criticism from abroad for its
conduct during the final phase of the war against Tamil Tigers.
The United Nations estimated in a 2011 report that about
40,000 Tamil civilians were killed in the final weeks of the
war, mostly by the army. Sri Lanka has rejected the allegation.
Rajapaksa has also drawn criticism from Western nations and
ethnic minority Tamils for his poor reconciliation efforts in
the former northern Jaffna war zone.
But he argues that economic development, with over $5
billion worth of infrastructure, will help the reconciliation
process, including the Jaffna rail link to the south which
re-opens on Monday for the first time in more than two decades.
International criticism over alleged war crimes has boosted
Rajapaksa's popularity, as many ethnic majority Sinhalese
consider the accusations unfair.
($1=130 rupees)
(Additional reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Mike
Collett-White, Frank Jack Daniel and Nick Macfie)