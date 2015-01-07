COLOMBO Jan 7 In a measure of how far
Thursday's presidential election in Sri Lanka has become a
knife-edge contest, diplomats here have been checking the rules
in case of a dead heat: according to a 1981 act, the rival
candidates would draw lots to settle on a winner.
Until very recently, few would have predicted such
uncertainty, not least President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who called
the election two years early, confident that - despite his
waning popularity - he could win an unprecedented third term.
The worry for investors is that the political and policy
outlook will remain shaky even after a victor has been declared.
"Whoever loses ... will be presented with an opportunity to
regroup in the parliamentary elections that could come within a
few months of the presidential polls. And whoever wins will face
the challenge of mending a polity in urgent need of being
brought together," Alan Keenan, of the International Crisis
Group, wrote in a blog this week.
"In short, Sri Lankan politics are almost certain to remain
volatile in the months ahead."
Western nations are quietly keeping their fingers crossed
that Rajapaksa's trusted astrologer, who advised the president
on the most auspicious moment to go to the nation, got it wrong.
Diplomats believe that Mithripala Sirisena, once the
president's health minister and now his audacious challenger,
could bring a thaw in relations and trade with Europe and the
United States that frosted over as Rajapaksa rebuffed Western
lectures on human rights and embraced China.
They hope, too, that Sirisena will cool tensions between the
country's Sinhala Buddhist majority and its minorities. Not only
is he the common candidate of the usually fractious opposition,
he also enjoys the support of the main party representing ethnic
Tamils as well as a Muslim party that deserted Rajapaksa.
The president, who built his popularity on winning the
26-year civil war with Tamil separatists in 2009, has sought to
paint his rival as a national traitor.
But while Sirisena, a Sinhala Buddhist, may be more inclined
to reconciliation with the Tamils than Rajapaksa, he has made it
clear that he will be just as resistant to calls for an
international probe into possible war crimes by government
forces during the horrific climax of the conflict.
POPULIST POLICIES
Sri Lanka's economic growth has averaged around 6.8 percent
a year since Rajapaksa was first elected in 2005. External debt
has declined, the inflation rate has remained in single digits
for 71 months, and the budget deficit is at a 37-year low.
Despite that, the economy has become increasingly dependent
on China and major multinational investors are staying away.
One explanation for that apparent contradiction, some
analysts and opposition politicians argue, is that economic
indicators are manipulated to present a rosier picture that will
bring lower rates on foreign loans and attract investors.
Rajapaksa's government rejects their allegation.
"In Greece, we saw all the data - including debt and budget
deficit - changed after the government change," said Harsha De
Seiva, spokesman on economic affairs of the opposition United
National Party. "We will reveal the real numbers to the public
and work towards a social market economy with a level playing
field for all."
Even if the economy is as healthy as official data suggest,
Sirisena would struggle to take advantage of it as president
because he would answer to a motley coalition of ethnic,
religious, Marxist, and centre-right parties. Already he has
promised voters more subsidies and higher welfare spending.
"The only thing that could unite all parties under his
coalition is populist spending," said Sasha Riser-Kositsky of
the Eurasia Group. "The populist policies will derail the
country's fiscal consolidation plan."
Sirisena's plan to scrap a $1.5 billion deal with China
Communications Construction Co Ltd and a $400
million casino project of Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd
will add to concerns that the economy will suffer.
Sirisena has pledged to hold a parliamentary election within
his first 100 days in office, but Riser-Kositsky said this was
likely to trigger a break-up of his coalition, denting the
chances of a drive for economic reform.
According to one of many rumours swirling in Colombo on the
eve of the vote, Rajapaksa might disband the current parliament
if he looks set to lose, derailing his rival's 100-day plan for
political reform.
If Rajapaksa wins, it is likely to be with a slender margin
thanks to popular dismay with perceived government corruption
and nepotism, and he will be weakened by recent defections of
lawmakers to the opposition.
He, too, may fall back on populist policies.
"Rajapaksa won't be able to decide what he wants as he did
in the past," said a Colombo-based political analyst who asked
not to be named. "His own party will question him and he will
not be able to take strong political and economic decisions."
(Editing by Nick Macfie)