COLOMBO Nov 20 Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa on Thursday signed a proclamation declaring a presidential election, seeking an unprecedented third six-year tenure.

"I am declaring a secret today. I have signed the proclamation calling for the election for re-election for the third time... That is democracy," Rajapaksa said, addressing a gathering on state television. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Nick Macfie)