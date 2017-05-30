COLOMBO, May 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Last Friday,
mobile phone users in Sri Lanka’s Western Province received an
ominous text message: Waters were rising, particularly along the
province’s Kelani River.
The message was one of about 15 that day issued by the
country’s Disaster Management Centre as incessant rains pounded
large parts of the country’s Western, Southern and Sabaragamuwa
provinces.
The warning prompted many people to leave areas along the
Kelani’s banks – and it represents a significant change in how
the country manages disasters.
Until recently, such early warnings were often issued by fax
or other antiquated – and slower – means. But now users of the
25 million registered mobile phones in the country can receive
warnings direct.
The warning system remains far from perfect, with at least
188 people dead and a half million affected by widespread
flooding and landslides over the last week as 550 mm (21 inches)
of rain fell across some regions of the country.
But it suggests how Sri Lanka may begin fighting back
against worsening rainfall extremes that have now slammed the
country three years in a row, producing widespread losses of
lives.
"We have been using short text messages extensively during
this emergency. When we get warnings that water levels are going
up or there is a landslide risk, that has been our main
dissemination format,” said Pradeep Kodippilli, the Disaster
Management Centre’s deputy director for early warning.
OUT WITH THE OLD
The centre has been trying to revamp its out-dated early
warning mechanisms. Earlier this year it partnered with a
national telecom service provider to launch the new emergency
message system – the Disaster and Emergency Warning Network, or
DEWN.
The system allows the disaster centre to use the island’s
largest mobile service provider to send mass alerts as well as
more specific warnings customed by region. It also can be used
to warn emergency workers before mass alerts are sent out.
As thunderstorms barreled in over the eastern Indian Ocean
from May 24-26, the DEWN system began delivering messages to
subscribers in harm’s way.
During the initial days of the disaster, its Twitter account
and mobile app were particularly active, issuing more and more
detailed weather alerts than those coming from the Disaster
Management Centre itself or its partner agency, the Department
of Meteorology, Kodippilli said.
Other government agencies, such as the Department of
Irrigation, also have become more proactive this year in issuing
warnings and alerts. The department updated water levels on the
country’s main rivers at least twice a day through the latest
disaster, and made the information available online.
“We have been discussing ways and means of getting vital
warnings out quickly,” said M. Thuraisingham, director general
of the department.
The National Building Research Organisation also has issued
detailed warnings and evacuation alerts on areas facing
landslide risks.
STILL TOO LATE
However, despite the stepped up and more consistent
warnings, experts say Sri Lanka’s agencies face one persistent
problem: National disaster response authorities cannot send out
effective disaster warnings early enough.
“We seem to be very good at keeping up the alerts during a
disaster, but before the rains came there was hardly anything,”
said Menake Wijesinghe, a disaster response and resilience
advisor with child development charity Plan International.
Several days before the latest rains set in, at a meeting of
government agencies, the Department of Irrigation was asked
whether it could issue warnings based on forecasts by the
Department of Meteorology.
But “our (flood measurement) capacity only allows (us) to
calculate flood levels once the rains fall, not before that,”
Thuraisingham said.
The agency bases its warnings only on data relayed from
measuring equipment installed along waterways, he said, since
national weather forecasts usually lack rainfall estimates that
are precise enough and local enough to issue useful flood
warnings.
He said government agencies also still rely heavily on data
and research generated by each agency, with little sharing
between agencies except during major disasters.
Most of the recorded deaths during the current disaster
happened in the first three days of the storm, when it made
landfall and the heaviest rain fell, officials said – a fact
that points to the need for earlier warnings.
“This is where we need to improve, breaking down government
bureaucracy and using new technology and tools to issue early
warnings before a disaster. Then the fatalities will fall even
more,” Wijesinghe said.
He said there was also a need to help members of the public
better understand the increasing number of weather warnings. For
example, different kinds and levels of alerts may require
different action, he said.
“We just need to tweak the system a bit and then we will be
far better. We are on the right track, but the system needs a
bit more tinkering,” he said.
