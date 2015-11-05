COLOMBO Nov 5 The Sri Lankan rupee ended higher on Thursday after falling for five straight sessions as exporter dollar sales helped boost the currency, dealers said.

The rupee ended at 141.40/60 per dollar, a tad firmer from Wednesday's record closing low of 141.50/60.

"There were some exporter sales and the rupee ended firmer," a currency dealer said, asking not to be named.

Investors are waiting to see some clarity on economic policies from the 2016 budget announcement on Nov. 20.

Some currency dealers said the statement by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday was confusing because he promised to suspend some taxes.

"He has pledged a lot. We may need further clarity on the statement. We have seen Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake saying something and the prime minister saying something else," said a currency dealer, asking not to be named.

Commercial banks parked 115.34 billion rupees ($815.70 million) of surplus liquidity on Thursday, using the central bank's deposit facility at 6 percent, official data showed. ($1 = 141.4000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)