COLOMBO Nov 9 The Sri Lankan rupee hit
an all-time low on Monday due to importer dollar demand while
moral suasion by the central bank prevented a further decline,
dealers said.
The rupee fell 0.35 percent to a record low of 142.00 per
dollar before recovering slightly to end at 141.95. The previous
all-time low of 141.50 was hit on Friday.
"With the latest U.S. jobs data, there is a high possibility
of a Fed rate hike soon. So, the pressure on the rupee will
continue," said a currency dealer asking not to be named.
"We thought the currency will gain against the U.S. dollar
with the inflow from the recent $1.5 billion bond. But it's
weakening."
Now that the U.S. is closing in on full employment and
inflation is likely to rise to target levels, the "next step"
should be to start gradually increasing rates, a top U.S.
central banker said on Saturday.
Another dealer said seasonal demand from importers could put
further pressure on the local currency.
In Sri Lanka, investors are waiting for more clarity on
economic policies from the 2016 budget announcement, scheduled
on Nov. 20.
Dealers said they have not seen a significant gain in the
currency after last month's $1.5 billion sovereign bond issue.
Sri Lanka borrowed $1.5 billion via a 10-year sovereign bond
sale on Oct. 27 at a 6.85 percent yield, down from an initial
guidance of about 7 percent.
Commercial banks parked 110.07 billion rupees ($775.69
million) of surplus liquidity on Monday, using the central
bank's deposit facility at 6 percent, official data showed.
Both the stock and foreign exchange markets will be closed
on Tuesday for Diwali, a Hindu religious holiday.
($1 = 141.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
