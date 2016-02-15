COLOMBO Feb 15 Sri Lankan rupee forwards ended weaker on Monday on importer dollar demand, while dealers said they expected the currency to depreciate further due to rising imports, selling of government securities by foreign investors and slowing dollar inflows.

One-week rupee forwards, which act as a proxy for spot, ended at 144.50/55 per dollar, compared with Friday's close of 144.37/42.

Rupee forwards have been active since Jan. 27 as there has been little trading in the spot currency, with banks reluctant to trade below the 144.00 level amid moral suasion by the central bank.

Central bank officials did not respond to calls seeking comment.

"The rupee will be under pressure as we see bond sales by foreigners. If the central bank does not give them dollars directly, the rupee will further depreciate," said a currency dealer asking not to be named.

Foreign investors sold 3.07 billion rupees ($21.33 million) worth of government securities between Feb. 3 and 10, data from the central bank showed, taking the total offloading since Dec. 30 to 22.4 billion rupees.

The rupee is under pressure due to a lack of inflows, and a pick-up in importer demand ahead of the festive season in April, dealers said.

Sri Lanka needs to pay more than $5 billion in foreign loans including interest payments in 2016, while its reserves were only around $6.3 billion at the end of January, according to central bank data.

Dealers said the central bank would not be able to hold the rupee at current levels without strong dollar inflows.

The central bank usually intervenes in times of high volatility though it floated the rupee on Sept. 4.

Commercial banks parked 34.362 billion rupees ($239.66 million) of surplus liquidity on Monday, using the central bank's deposit facility at 6 percent, official data showed. ($1 = 143.3800 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)