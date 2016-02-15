COLOMBO Feb 15 Sri Lankan rupee forwards ended
weaker on Monday on importer dollar demand, while dealers said
they expected the currency to depreciate further due to rising
imports, selling of government securities by foreign investors
and slowing dollar inflows.
One-week rupee forwards, which act as a proxy for spot,
ended at 144.50/55 per dollar, compared with Friday's close of
144.37/42.
Rupee forwards have been active since Jan. 27 as there has
been little trading in the spot currency, with banks
reluctant to trade below the 144.00 level amid moral suasion by
the central bank.
Central bank officials did not respond to calls seeking
comment.
"The rupee will be under pressure as we see bond sales by
foreigners. If the central bank does not give them dollars
directly, the rupee will further depreciate," said a currency
dealer asking not to be named.
Foreign investors sold 3.07 billion rupees ($21.33 million)
worth of government securities between Feb. 3 and 10, data from
the central bank showed, taking the total offloading since Dec.
30 to 22.4 billion rupees.
The rupee is under pressure due to a lack of inflows, and a
pick-up in importer demand ahead of the festive season in April,
dealers said.
Sri Lanka needs to pay more than $5 billion in foreign loans
including interest payments in 2016, while its reserves were
only around $6.3 billion at the end of January, according to
central bank data.
Dealers said the central bank would not be able to hold the
rupee at current levels without strong dollar inflows.
The central bank usually intervenes in times of high
volatility though it floated the rupee on Sept. 4.
Commercial banks parked 34.362 billion rupees ($239.66
million) of surplus liquidity on Monday, using the central
bank's deposit facility at 6 percent, official data showed.
($1 = 143.3800 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)