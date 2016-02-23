COLOMBO Feb 23 Sri Lankan rupee forwards closed
steady on Tuesday as inflows kept pace with importers' dollar
demand, but pressure remained with the one-year rupee premium
rising despite a 50-basis-point rate hike by the central bank
last week.
One-week rupee forwards, which act as a proxy for spot,
ended at 144.60/67 per dollar, nearly unchanged from Friday's
close of 144.60/65.
"There were scheduled outflows and the rupee hardly reacted
to the policy rate increase," a currency dealer said, asking not
to be named.
"It will take some time for the downward pressure on the
rupee to ease."
Small-scale banks also got some dollar inflows, another
dealer said, which helped curb volatility in the rupee.
Dealers said the one-year rupee premium gained by 50 cents
to 8.20/8.80 due to the rate hike as overnight interest rates
also rose in tandem with the hike.
With the rate hike, analysts expect imports to slow down and
some let-up in foreign investors exiting from government
securities, which have been the main reasons for the fall in the
rupee.
Commercial banks parked 36.977 billion rupees ($256.61
million) of surplus liquidity on Tuesday, using the central
bank's deposit facility at 6.50 percent, official data showed.
($1 = 144.1000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)