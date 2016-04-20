COLOMBO, April 20 Sri Lankan five-day rupee
forwards ended slightly firmer on Wednesday on selective dollar
selling by a state bank despite demand for the greenback from
importers, and as moral suasion by the central bank prevented a
further fall, dealers said.
The five-day forwards, which are known as spot next and act
as a proxy for the spot currency, ended at 146.30/60 per dollar
compared with Tuesday's close of 146.50/60.
"A state bank sold dollars to (facilitate) select trades up
to 145.60 and central bank moral suasion was there because the
pressure is there to depreciate," said a currency dealer, asking
not to be named.
Central bank officials were not immediately available for
comment.
Central bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran said last week the
monetary authority has been intervening to smoothen volatility
in an illiquid market.
The spot rupee, which has barely seen any trading
since Jan. 27, was not actively traded on Wednesday as well.
The rupee has been under pressure as foreign investors have
sold government securities amid the country's economic woes, but
they have net bought bonds worth 8.84 billion rupees ($60.42
million) in the last three weeks, central bank data showed.
Sri Lanka borrowed 25 percent more in 2015 than it did in
2014, due to high cost of refinancing loans raised by the
previous government without parliamentary approval.
But the country will stop excess government borrowing in a
bid to get out of a debt trap, Mahendran said last week.
($1 = 145.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)