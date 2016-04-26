COLOMBO, April 26 Sri Lankan five-day rupee
forwards edged lower despite a state-run bank selling dollars to
offset greenback demand from importers, while investors awaited
clarity on key policy rates, dealers said.
The central bank is expected to keep rates steady at its
April monetary policy announcement later in the day, a Reuters
poll showed, but a surprise hike is not ruled out.
Five out of 11 analysts expect the central bank to raise
rates to keep government borrowing in check through tighter
financing conditions.
"The rupee ended weaker as the demand (for dollars) was
there. But a state bank sold (dollars) at 145.70 to select
trades," said a currency dealer requesting not to be named.
The five-day forwards, which are known as spot next and act
as a proxy for the spot currency, ended at 146.50/70, compared
with Monday's close of 146.40/60.
Dealers were also analysing the impact of Finance Minister
Ravi Karunanayake's move after he asked exporters last week to
repatriate their earnings received on or after April 1 to
improve foreign exchange inflows.
Central bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran said on April 12 the
monetary authority has been intervening to smoothen volatility
in an illiquid market.
The spot rupee, which has barely seen any trading
since Jan. 27, was not actively traded on Tuesday.
The rupee has been under pressure as foreign investors have
sold government securities amid Sri Lanka's economic woes, but
have net bought bonds worth 11.7 billion rupees ($79.92 million)
in the last four weeks till April 20, central bank data showed.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)