COLOMBO May 4 The Sri Lankan rupee fell
marginally against the dollar on Wednesday as demand for the
greenback from importers outpaced selling by a foreign bank.
The central bank, which had been trading the spot rupee
at 143.90 per dollar recently until Monday, sold it at
145.70 via state-run banks for the second straight session,
indicating the spot reference rate at 145.70, dealers said.
Officials from the central bank were not available for
comment.
The spot rupee has barely seen any trading since Jan. 27.
Though it was not actively traded on Wednesday, the movement in
short-term dollar/rupee forwards indicated the rupee was being
bid up.
The spot next dollar/rupee forwards, which
indicate prices for the rupee on the day following the
conventional spot rate settlement, and in this case are five
days ahead, were being quoted as a proxy for the spot currency
and were at 146.10/20 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close
of 146.00/20.
"Importer demand came in to the market after a foreign bank
sold (dollars)," said a local bank currency dealer, requesting
not to be named.
Dealers also said the announcement of a $1.5 billion bond
issue has helped instil some confidence.
On Friday, the IMF said it had reached a staff-level
agreement with Sri Lankan authorities for a $1.5 billion,
three-year loan to help the island nation avert a balance of
payments crisis.
On Sunday, a top finance ministry official told Reuters that
the government will raise $1.5 billion by selling 10-year
sovereign bonds within the next 10 to 12 days.
($1 = 145.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)