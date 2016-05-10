COLOMBO May 10 The Sri Lankan rupee closed
marginally weaker on Tuesday as importer dollar demand outpaced
selling of the greenback by banks to facilitate offshore
investors' buying of local government securities, dealers said.
They said they expect the downward pressure on the local
currency to ease on expected fund inflows following a loan deal
with the International Monetary Fund and after a top finance
ministry official said on May 1 the island nation would raise
$1.5 billion by selling a 10-year sovereign bond within the next
10 to 12 days.
The spot rupee reference rate stood at 145.70, the
dealers said.
The banking regulator had fixed the spot trading rate at
143.90 per dollar until May 2, they said. Officials of the
central bank were not available to comment on whether it had
intervened in the forex market.
"Demand (for dollars) was there today but due to foreigners'
buying of bonds the pressure (on the rupee) eased," a currency
dealer said, asking not to be named.
Trading in the spot currency has been intermittent since
Jan. 27 and on Tuesday the spot was barely bid, but some
movement in short-term dollar/rupee forwards indicated the rupee
was weaker.
The spot next dollar/rupee forwards ended at
146.20/25 per dollar, compared with Monday's close of 146.15/20
per dollar.
The spot next, which acts as a proxy for spot currency,
indicates the exchange rate for the day following the
conventional spot settlement and was three days ahead for
Tuesday's trade.
($1 = 145.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)