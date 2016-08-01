COLOMBO Aug 1 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady on Monday due to dollar conversions as foreigners bought bonds after the central bank's policy rate hike offset importer demand for the greenback, dealers said.

The central bank raised its main interest rates by 50 basis points each in a surprise move aimed at curbing stubbornly high credit growth that is adding to concern about inflationary pressures.

One-week rupee forwards, which have been acting as a proxy for the spot rupee, ended at 146.22/30 per dollar, hardly changed from Friday's close of 146.20/23.

The spot rupee is tightly managed by the central bank, and market participants use the forward market levels for guidance on the currency.

"Foreign investors seen buying bonds after the rate hike while some local investors were selling to make some profit," said a currency dealer, asking not to be named.

The rupee had been under pressure due to importer dollar demand, but dealers said the pressure has somewhat eased now after last week's rate hike.

Dealers also said the market has shrugged off speculation of a strong rise in the rupee as the island nation's heavy debt repayment reduced dollar availability for the central bank to defend the currency.

The government has to repay more than $1.1 billion in the three months by September-end, central bank data showed.

The spot rupee was not traded on Monday.

Spot-next, which are rupee forwards settled a day after the spot rupee settlement, ended at 146.06/08 per dollar, compared with Friday's close of 146.05/15.

($1 = 145.9500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)