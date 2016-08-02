COLOMBO Aug 2 The Sri Lankan rupee edged up on Tuesday as foreign investors sold dollars to buy local currency bonds after the central bank's policy rate hike pushed yields higher, dealers said.

The central bank raised its main interest rates by 50 basis points each last week in a surprise move aimed at curbing stubbornly high credit growth that is adding to concern about inflationary pressures.

One-week rupee forwards, which have been acting as a proxy for the spot rupee, ended at 146.10/15 per dollar, up from Monday's close of 146.22/30.

"Foreigners are buying into bonds. They are buying because the yields seems to be attractive for foreigners," said a currency dealer, asking not to be named.

The spot rupee is tightly managed by the central bank, and market participants use the forward market levels for guidance on the currency.

The spot rupee was not traded on Tuesday.

Spot-next, which are rupee forwards settled a day after the spot rupee settlement, ended at 145.95/146.05 per dollar, compared with Monday's close of 146.06/08. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)