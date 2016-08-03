COLOMBO Aug 3 The Sri Lankan rupee edged up on
Wednesday as foreign investors sold dollars to buy bonds on
hopes of higher returns while some offshore investors bought
stocks expecting an improvement in macroeconomic fundamentals
after the rate hike, dealers said.
One-week rupee forwards, which have been acting as a
proxy for the spot rupee, ended at 146.00/15 per dollar, up from
Tuesday's close of 146.10/15.
"Rupee is firmer on some (dollar) selling by foreigners to
buy bonds and also we have seen some foreign inflow into the
stock market," said a currency dealer, asking not to be named.
The spot rupee is tightly managed by the central
bank, and market participants use the forward market levels for
guidance on the currency.
The central bank last week raised its main interest rates by
50 basis points each in a surprise move aimed at curbing
stubbornly high credit growth that is adding to concerns about
inflationary pressures.
The spot rupee was not traded on Wednesday.
Spot-next, which are rupee forwards settled a day after the
spot rupee settlement, were at 145.90/98 per dollar, compared
with Tuesday's close of 145.95/146.05.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)