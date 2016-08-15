COLOMBO Aug 15 The Sri Lankan rupee closed steady in dull trade on Monday as dollar sales by exporters were offset by importer demand for the greenback, dealers said.

The spot rupee ended at 145.50/55 per dollar, compared with Friday's close of 145.50/52.

"The rupee ended steady in dull trade... There was no big importer demand or large (exporter) bills," a currency dealer said, asking not to be named.

The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and market participants use the forward market levels for guidance on the currency.

Since a $1.5 billion inflow from a dual-tenure sovereign bond issue, the central bank has largely not intervened in the currency market to defend the rupee. Central bank officials were not available for comment.

One-week rupee forwards ended at 145.72/75 per dollar, compared with Friday's close of 145.70/75.

Foreign investors bought a net 66.9 billion rupees ($460.11 million) worth of government securities between April 29 and Aug. 10, central bank data showed.

The central bank on July 28 raised its main interest rates by 50 basis points each in a surprise move aimed at curbing stubbornly high credit growth that is adding to concerns about inflationary pressures. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)