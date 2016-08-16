COLOMBO Aug 16 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
steady on Tuesday as dollar sales by exporters were offset by
importer demand for the U.S. currency, dealers said.
The spot rupee ended at 145.50/55 per dollar,
unchanged from Monday.
"Exporter (dollar) sales were there. But the rupee ended
steady as a state bank bought dollars to cover some import bills
including a petroleum one," a currency dealer said, asking not
to be named.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
Since a $1.5 billion inflow from a dual-tenure sovereign
bond issue, the central bank has largely not intervened in the
currency market to defend the rupee. Central bank officials were
not available for comment.
One-week rupee forwards ended at 145.72/77 per
dollar, compared with Monday's close of 145.72/75.
Foreign investors bought a net 66.9 billion rupees ($460.11
million) worth of government securities between April 29 and
Aug. 10, central bank data showed.
The central bank on July 28 raised its main interest rates
by 50 basis points each in a surprise move aimed at curbing
stubbornly high credit growth that is adding to concerns about
inflationary pressures.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)