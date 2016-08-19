COLOMBO Aug 19 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady for a fifth straight session on Friday as dollar sales by exporters and banks were offset by demand for the U.S. currency from importers, dealers said.

The spot rupee ended at 145.50/55 per dollar, unchanged from Thursday's close.

"The demand was offset by (dollar) sales by foreign banks to buy bonds and some stock-related inflow," a currency dealer said, asking not to be named.

The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and market participants use the forward market levels for guidance on the currency.

Since a $1.5 billion inflow from a dual-tenure sovereign bond issue, the central bank has largely not intervened in the currency market to defend the rupee. Central bank officials were not available for comment.

One-week rupee forwards ended at 145.74/77 per dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 145.75/78.

Foreign investors bought a net 66.9 billion rupees ($460.11 million) worth of government securities between April 29 and Aug. 10, central bank data showed. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)