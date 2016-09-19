COLOMBO, Sept 19 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
weaker on Monday as importer dollar demand surpassed selling of
the U.S. currency by exporters, dealers said.
The spot rupee ended at 145.90/146.00 per dollar,
weaker from Thursday's close of 145.75/85. One-week forwards
ended at 146.12/22, compared with the previous close of
145.90/146.00.
Markets were closed on Friday for a Buddhist religious
holiday.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
"It looks like the seasonal importer dollar demand has come
in to the market," said a currency dealer, asking not to be
named.
Dealers had expected seasonal importer demand to pick up
from mid-October.
The central bank has largely not intervened to defend the
rupee ever since a dual-tenure sovereign bond issue raised $1.5
billion in July.
($1 = 145.8500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)