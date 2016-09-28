COLOMBO, Sept 28 The Sri Lankan rupee posted its
third straight session of losses on Wednesday, as the dollar
demand from importers exceeded greenback sales by exporters,
dealers said.
The spot rupee ended at 146.62/70 per dollar,
compared with Tuesday's close of 146.45/50.
"There was a good demand though it was not supported by the
export selling and remittances," said a currency dealer asking
not to be named. "There were some quarter end-dollar demand
too."
Sri Lanka's central bank held its key policy interest rates
steady on Wednesday, a widely expected decision that analysts
say suggested policy makers were keen to support a slowing
economy even as they kept a tight leash on rampant credit
growth.
The bank has tightened policy three times since December.
Private sector credit growth was at 28.5 percent
year-on-year in July, its highest since August 2012, but last
month the central bank chief Indrajith Coomaraswamy said he
expected the credit expansion rate to slow to 18 percent by the
end of 2016.
The central bank is also under pressure from the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) to continue to rebuild
international reserves and maintain exchange rate flexibility to
further develop the foreign exchange market.
