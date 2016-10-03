COLOMBO Oct 3 The Sri Lankan rupee closed
firmer on Monday on exporter dollar sales and greenback inflows
from inward remittances, though the market still expects the
local currency to be under downward pressure due to seasonal
imports, dealers said.
The spot rupee closed at 146.55/65 per dollar,
compared with Friday's close of 146.85/95.
"Dollar sales by exporters and late inward remittances
helped ease the downward pressure. But the outlook remains the
same and seasonal importer demand could pressurise the currency
to fall," a currency dealer said, asking not to be named.
Dealers said there was no intervention by the central bank
and trading volume was strong.
The central bank is under pressure from the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) to continue rebuilding international
reserves and maintain exchange rate flexibility to develop the
foreign exchange market further.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)