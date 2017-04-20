(Correct Tuesday's close to 153.15/25)
COLOMBO, April 19 The Sri Lankan rupee closed
lower for a second day on Wednesday as dollar demand from
importers surged amid low supply of the greenback, dealers said.
Rupee forwards were active, with two-week forwards
closing at 153.40/50 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close
of 153.15/25.
"There was importer demand from small banks and we did not
see much supply in the market," said a currency dealer who
requested anonymity.
"Some strong inflows could help ease the pressure."
Another dealer said there was heavy demand for dollars from
importers running high trade bills.
The market has not been impacted much after the central bank
increased policy rates by 25 basis points last month, dealers
added.
The island nation has received dollar inflows since the
beginning of April, with foreign investors buying equities and
government securities.
Overseas investors have net bought 9.72 billion rupees
($63.95 million) worth of equities in the last 19 consecutive
sessions through Wednesday.
Offshore investors net bought government securities worth
1.87 billion rupees in the week ended April 12.
They have however net sold 62 billion rupees worth of
government bonds so far this year.
($1 = 152.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)