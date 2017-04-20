BRIEF-Jiayuan International Group updates on contracted sales for Month of May
For period from 1 May 2017 to 31 May 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately RMB699.0 million
COLOMBO, April 20 The Sri Lankan rupee closed firmer on Thursday as dollar inflows from equity-related transactions outpaced mild importer dollar demand, dealers said.
Rupee forwards were active, with two-week forwards closing at 153.10/25 per dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 153.40/50.
"We see some inflows from stock market-related transaction. Local banks are selling dollars," said a currency dealer who requested anonymity.
The island nation has received dollar inflows since the beginning of April, with foreign investors buying equities and government securities.
Foreign investors have bought equities worth a net 10.42 billion in the last 20 straight sessions, taking the year-to-date net foreign inflow into equities to 12.9 billion rupees. They net bought 697.5 million rupees worth equities on Thursday.
They also net bought government securities worth 1.87 billion rupees in the week ended April 12. However, they have net sold 62 billion rupees worth of government bonds so far this year.
The market has not been impacted much after the central bank increased policy rates by 25 basis points last month, dealers said. ($1 = 152.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
June 15 Bank of America Corp has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs.
BEIJING/HONG KONG, June 13 China will sell its first U.S. dollar denominated sovereign bonds since 2004 in coming months along with yuan bonds, in its first overseas issuance of national debt since Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating in May.