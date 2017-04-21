COLOMBO, April 21 The Sri Lankan rupee closed
steady on Friday as dollar selling late in the day by local
banks offset importer demand for the U.S. currency earlier in
the session, dealers said.
Rupee forwards were active, with two-week forwards
closing steady at 153.10/25 per dollar.
It fell to 153.30/45 earlier in the day.
"There were some dollar sales by local banks possibly from
equity-related inflows and some banks want to take positions in
the local currency," said a currency dealer who requested
anonymity.
Dealers said the market was waiting for inflows from an up
to $1.5 billion borrowing through a sovereign bond issue.
The island nation has received dollar inflows since the
beginning of April, with foreign investors buying equities and
government securities.
Foreign investors have net bought equities worth a net 11.77
billion during the last 21 sessions, taking the year-to-date net
foreign inflow into shares to 14.27 billion rupees.
They also net bought government securities worth 1.87
billion rupees in the week ended April 12, although they have
net sold 62 billion rupees worth of government bonds so far this
year.
($1 = 152.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
