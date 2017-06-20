UPDATE 2-Mozambique debt audit says $500 million in loans unaccounted for
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
COLOMBO, June 20 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Tuesday as dollar demand from importers weighed on the spot currency, which traded for a second straight session after six weeks.
The spot rupee started trading on Monday for the first time since May 5 when the central bank fixed the spot reference rate at 152.50.
The spot rupee ended at 153.30/40 per dollar, weaker from Monday's close of 153.18/23.
"There was some (dollar) buying, but not large volumes. There was general importer demand," said a currency dealer, requesting anonymity.
Dealers said they expect seasonal demand for dollars to pick up from August.
The central bank has set a target of $1.2 billion in direct market purchases of dollars to boost the island nation's reserves this year, mainly to achieve a target set by the International Monetary Fund in return for a three-year $1.5 billion loan.
Foreign investors bought a net 7.93 billion rupees ($51.8 million) worth of government securities in the week ended June 14. They have sold a net 32.03 billion rupees worth of government bonds so far this year. ($1 = 152.9500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Verde Asset Management SA, which oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees a potential for strong returns from local inflation-linked debt of shorter maturities as interest rates possibly decline further.
* Fellow Arabs incensed over Qatar's support for Islamists (Adds quotes on Turkey and background)