COLOMBO, June 21 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
steady on Wednesday as exporter dollar sales offset demand for
the greenback from importers, which weighed on the spot
currency.
The spot rupee, which traded for a third straight
session after being inactive for six weeks, ended at 153.30/35
per dollar, steady from Tuesday's close of 153.30/40.
The spot rupee started trading on Monday for the first time
since May 5 when the central bank had fixed its reference rate
at 152.50.
"The demand was there, but today there was some selling as
well," said a currency dealer, requesting anonymity.
Dealers said they expect seasonal demand for dollars to pick
up from August.
The central bank has set a target of $1.2 billion in direct
market purchases of dollars to boost the island nation's
reserves this year, mainly to achieve a target set by the
International Monetary Fund in return for a three-year $1.5
billion loan.
($1 = 153.2500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)