COLOMBO, March 9 Sri Lankan rupee forwards ended
steady on Wednesday, recouping some early losses as late dollar
sales by banks offset early importer demand for the greenback,
dealers said.
However, they said, growing uncertainty after the government
said it would impose fresh taxes in a move that would enable the
country to qualify for an IMF loan weighed on the currency.
Sri Lanka will raise value added tax (VAT) and reintroduce
capital gains tax to break out of a debt trap, Prime Minister
Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Tuesday, ahead of talks on a
$1.5-billion loan it is seeking from the IMF.
One-week rupee forwards, which act as a proxy for the spot
currency, traded at a low of 145.35 per dollar during the day,
but ended steady at 145.15/20 per dollar.
The spot currency did not trade below 143.90, seen as the
central bank's desired level.
"The demand was there in the morning, but we have seen some
banks selling dollars in the latter part of the day," said a
currency dealer, asking not to be named.
Dealers also said policy uncertainty is deepening with the
new taxes and the capital gains tax may discourage foreign
investors.
The new tax moves come a week after Fitch's downgrade of Sri
Lanka's sovereign rating, and some dealers said the rupee would
face further downward pressure due to seasonal importer demand.
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake and Central Bank Governor
Arjuna Mahendran, however, said the downgrade will not impact
the country's borrowing.
The downgrade will be of concern to international investors
and market players, analysts said, adding it would push up the
cost of government borrowings in the international market,
putting pressure on the rupee.
Foreign investors sold 961 million rupees ($6.7 million)
worth of government securities in the week ended March 2, data
from the central bank showed, taking the total offloaded since
Dec. 30 to 35.9 billion rupees.
Commercial banks parked 2.89 billion rupees ($20.00 million)
of surplus liquidity on Wednesday, using the central bank's
deposit facility at 6.50 percent, while it borrowed 6.255
billion rupees using the central bank's lending facility at 8.00
percent, official data showed.
($1 = 144.2300 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)