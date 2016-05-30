COLOMBO May 30 Sri Lankan rupee forwards ended
weaker on Monday on dollar demand from importers amid fears the
currency could weaken further if the government increased
spending following the country's worst natural disaster since
2004, dealers said.
Dollar/rupee forwards, known as spot next, ended
at 148.20/50 per dollar, weaker than Friday's close of
147.55/60.
Spot next, which acts as a proxy for the spot currency,
indicates the exchange rate for the day following conventional
spot settlement, which is three days ahead for Monday's trade.
"There was importer (dollar) demand. We have seen some
exporter conversions coming in when the rupee touched 148.50 and
also a state bank sold dollars to select traders from 147.50 to
147.80," a currency dealer said.
Central bank officials were not available for comment.
Another dealer said downward pressure on the rupee would
persist despite expected inflows.
"We do not expect the rupee to appreciate sharply in the
event of inflows from loans as the government has expected."
The spot currency did not trade on Monday.
The spot rupee reference rate has been pegged at 145.75,
dealers said. Sri Lanka's central bank had fixed the spot rate
at 143.90 per dollar until May 2.
The cost of landslides and floods caused by days of
torrential rain will be between $1.5 billion and $2 billion at
the minimum, the government said last week, as the Indian Ocean
island struggles to recover from a cyclonic storm.
Additional government borrowing for post-disaster spending
could hurt the currency if there is lack of foreign and local
aid, dealers said.
They said the rupee continued to face pressure despite
foreign inflows into government securities and expectations of
further inflows.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 7.23 billion rupees
($49.28 million) in the week ended May 25, latest central bank
data showed.
The government is in the process of borrowing up to $3.5
billion from foreign sources via syndicated loans, sovereign
bonds, and Islamic bonds, Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake
said last week.
Analysts said foreign inflows from such loans or bond issues
would ease the pressure on the rupee.
($1 = 147.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
