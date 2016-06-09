COLOMBO, June 9 Sri Lankan rupee forwards edged
up on Thursday as dollar conversions by exporters and banks
surpassed demand for the U.S. currency by importers, while the
spot rupee, which was traded actively for a second straight day,
also rose, dealers said.
The dollar/rupee forwards, known as spot next,
ended at 145.53/63 per dollar, compared with Wednesday's close
of 145.95/146.05.
The spot next, which act as a proxy for the spot currency,
indicates the exchange rate for the day following conventional
spot settlement, which is five days ahead for Thursday's trade.
Dealers said the spot currency, which started active trading
on Wednesday for the first time since Jan. 18, was active for a
second straight day on Thursday.
The spot rupee ended at 145.50/60 per dollar compared
with Wednesday's close of 145.75/146.05.
"The spot is actively trading, but spot next is active for
trades below 145.50 as the spot is not allowed to trade below
145.50," a currency dealer said.
Sri Lanka's central bank fixed the spot rate at 143.90 per
dollar until May 2. The spot rupee reference rate was pegged at
145.75 through Wednesday, and it was pegged at 145.50 on
Thursday.
Two state-run banks, through which the central bank usually
directs the market, sometimes sell dollars to curb falls in the
rupee.
Central bank officials were not available for comment on
whether it had intervened in the forex market.
Dealers, however, expect the local currency to strengthen
further, after the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) executive
board approved a three-year, $1.5 billion loan to support the
country's economic reform agenda.
The government is also set to raise up to $1.5 billion via
sovereign bonds and four international banks have been appointed
as the lead managers.
Prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament on
Thursday the government will take measures to abolish the
exchange control act and will introduce capital gains tax soon,
without giving any time frame.
"Abolishing exchange control is something that is needed and
it will help a flexible exchange rate. But the capital gains tax
will be bit more negative, especially in the stock market," said
Shiran Fernando, an analyst at Colombo-based Frontier Research.
($1 = 145.6000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)