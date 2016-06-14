COLOMBO, June 14 Sri Lankan rupee forwards ended
little changed on Tuesday, with some importer dollar demand
emerging after a sharp rise in the local currency over the last
few days following conversions by foreign investors and
exporters, dealers said.
The spot rupee, which was traded actively for four
straight sessions through Monday, was not traded on Tuesday,
they said. On Monday, it had closed at 144.85/95 per dollar.
Dollar/rupee forwards, known as spot next, ended
at 144.90/145.10 per dollar, compared with Monday's close of
144.90/145.00.
"The importer dollar demand was there today. Natural demand
has come in as the rupee appreciated during the last few days,"
a currency dealer said, asking not be named.
"Heavy moral suasion prevented spot and spot next trading
and it was the one-week forwards which were active. The central
bank did not allow spot and spot next trade higher."
One-week forwards ended at 145.30/40 per dollar, lower than
Monday's close of 144.95/145.10.
Rupee forwards have been appreciating due to inflows from
foreign investments into government securities, another
currency dealer said.
Foreign investors bought a net 8.47 billion rupees ($58.53
million) worth of government bonds in the week ended June 8,
latest central bank data showed.
Spot next, which acts as a proxy for the spot currency,
indicates the exchange rate for the day following conventional
spot settlement, which is three days ahead for Tuesday's trade.
Dealers said the central bank was intervening in the market
to keep the rupee steady.
Central bank officials were not available for comment.
Dealers say they expect the rupee to strengthen further
after the IMF approved a three-year, $1.5 billion loan to
support the country's economic reform agenda.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)