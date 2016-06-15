COLOMBO, June 15 Sri Lankan one-week rupee forwards ended weaker on Wednesday on dollar demand by importers and foreign investors after a recent sharp rise in the local currency on increased dollar conversions by exporters and overseas funds, dealers said. The spot rupee, which was traded actively for four straight sessions through Monday, was not traded on Wednesday for the second straight session, they said. On Monday, the spot closed at 144.85/95 per dollar. One-week dollar/rupee forwards ended at 145.50/60 per dollar, weaker than Tuesday's close of 145.30/40. "The demand (for dollars) was there. Heavy moral suasion prevented spot and spot next trading and it was the one-week forwards which were active," a currency dealer said, asking not to be named. "We don't know whether it's the importer demand or foreigners booking capital gains." Rupee forwards have been appreciating due to inflows from foreign investments into government securities, another currency dealer said. Three-day dollar/rupee forwards, known as spot next, ended at 144.85/90 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 144.90/145.10. Spot next, which acts as a proxy for the spot currency, indicates the exchange rate for the day following conventional spot settlement. For Wednesday's trade, spot next settlement takes place five days ahead due to the intervening weekend. Foreign investors net bought 8.47 billion rupees ($58.53 million) worth of government bonds in the week ended June 8, central bank data showed. Dealers said the central bank was intervening in the market to keep the rupee steady. Central bank officials were not available for comment. Dealers said they expect the rupee to strengthen further after the IMF approved a three-year, $1.5 billion loan to support the country's economic reform agenda. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)