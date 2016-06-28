COLOMBO, June 28 Sri Lankan rupee one-week
forwards ended firmer on Tuesday as foreign investors sold
dollars to buy local bonds, while selling of the greenback by
some exporters and banks also supported sentiment.
World stocks rose for the first time in three days and
sterling and the euro climbed, as investors made a rush for
Brexit-bashed assets hammered by some of the biggest falls since
the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers.
One-week dollar/rupee forwards, which have been
acting as a proxy for the spot rupee, ended at 147.80/148.00 per
dollar, compared with Monday's close of 148.20/40.
"Foreigners sold dollars to buy (local) bonds. There were
some selling by banks too," said a currency dealer requesting
not to be named.
Dealers said the three-day dollar/rupee forwards,
which were not traded since June 15, started trading on Monday.
The forwards, known as spot next, ended at 147.65/85 per dollar,
compared with Monday's close of 148.05/25.
Spot next, which has acted as proxy for the spot currency
since January, indicates the exchange rate for the day following
conventional spot settlement.
For Tuesday's trade, the spot next settlement takes place
three days ahead.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)