COLOMBO, June 29 Sri Lankan rupee forwards ended firmer on Wednesday as a private bank and some exporters sold dollars, and foreign investors bought the local currency to buy bonds. One-week dollar/rupee forwards, which have been acting as a proxy for the spot rupee, ended at 146.60/80 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 147.80/148.00. "A private bank sold dollars aggressively in the market. We don't know if it was selling on behalf of the central bank," said a currency dealer requesting not to be named. Officials from the central bank were not available for comments. Dealers said the three-day dollar/rupee forwards, known as spot next, ended at 146.50/70 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 147.65/85. Spot next, which has acted as proxy for the spot currency since January, indicates the exchange rate for the day following conventional spot settlement. For Wednesday's trade, the spot next settlement takes place five days ahead due to the intervening weekend. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)